New charges for man accused in Planned Parenthood arson

Posted 10:21 am, March 22, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Columbia man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges.

The Columbia Tribune reports that 42-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. A grand jury indictment on Wednesday replaced that charge with two new counts _ using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials.

An attorney for Kaster didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The clinic was empty when the pre-dawn fire broke out Feb. 10 . Authorities allege that Kaster broke th glass front door and threw in a “Molotov cocktail-type device.”

