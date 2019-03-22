Share your scars during National Endometriosis Awareness Month

Posted 8:46 am, March 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Patrick Yeung, director of the SLUCare center for endometriosis, joins us to help raise awareness for the painful disorder during National Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Endometriosis is a disorder where the tissue of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It causes severe pain and excessive bleeding. In many cases, endometriosis requires surgery to treat.

An Instagram campaign, #thisisendometriosis, where women show their scars from surgery is one of many ways the community is showing support for endometriosis this month.

For more information visit ssmhealth.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.