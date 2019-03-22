Share your scars during National Endometriosis Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Patrick Yeung, director of the SLUCare center for endometriosis, joins us to help raise awareness for the painful disorder during National Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Endometriosis is a disorder where the tissue of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It causes severe pain and excessive bleeding. In many cases, endometriosis requires surgery to treat.

An Instagram campaign, #thisisendometriosis, where women show their scars from surgery is one of many ways the community is showing support for endometriosis this month.

