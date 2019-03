Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Six Flags opens for the season Saturday March 23 at 10 a.m., and they have a weekend full of fun events to kick it off.

Saturday:

Partnering with Stray Rescue for National Puppy Day

Dogs and puppies will be available for adoption

All Weekend:

$29.99 park entrance for any guest who wears super hero attire

$1 will be donated to Stray Rescue

Later in the season:

New Supergirl Sky Flyer ride will open