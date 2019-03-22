Song of the Day – Six Flags St. Louis

Spring has finally sprung! And that means that Six Flags St. Louis is opening their gates tomorrow! We have a chance for you to win four season passes!

Six Flags kicks off a Super Hero Season on March 23 & 24

Meet A Super Hero – Batman will be at the Park on both Saturday & Sunday from 12-6pm to meet his fans & pose for photos!

Be a Superhero to Pups! If guest wear Superhero Shirt / Hat, they can purchase admission for only $29.99 with $1 from each ticket purchased going back to Stray Rescue

Stray Rescue will be at the park both Saturday & Sunday with puppies & dogs that need to be adopted plus paperwork for people to fill out if interested March 13 – March 24 is our Park Opening Season Pass Sale – we will be selling 2 Season Passes for $99 that will include one free parking

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, March 22nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.