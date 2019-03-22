Song of the Day – Six Flags St. Louis

Posted 8:29 am, March 22, 2019, by

Spring has finally sprung! And that means that Six Flags St. Louis is opening their gates tomorrow! We have a chance for you to win four season passes!

 

  • Six Flags kicks off a Super Hero Season on March 23 & 24
  • Meet A Super Hero – Batman will be at the Park on both Saturday & Sunday from 12-6pm to meet his fans & pose for photos!
  • Be a Superhero to Pups! If guest wear Superhero Shirt / Hat, they can purchase admission for only $29.99 with $1 from each ticket purchased going back to Stray Rescue
  • Stray Rescue will be at the park both Saturday & Sunday with puppies & dogs that need to be adopted plus paperwork for people to fill out if interested             March 13 – March 24 is our Park Opening Season Pass Sale – we will be selling 2 Season Passes for $99 that will  include one free parking

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, March 22nd.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!

