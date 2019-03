× Special counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller’s confidential report has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Barr is now reviewing the findings, and has told lawmakers he could provide them with “the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

A Justice Department official described the report as “comprehensive.”

By Jeremy Herb and Laura Jarrett, CNN