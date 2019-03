Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Greg Wayne, founder and chair for Explosion Sports West Foundation, joins us to promote their gala fundraiser this summer.

The foundation aims to coach the whole athlete anchored in the pillars of athletics, academics, life skills, college visits, and community service (domestic and international).

The Explosion Sports West Foundation gala will be held on June 20 at 6 p.m. at Norwood Hills Country Club. Register or donate at esawf.org.