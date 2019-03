Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Brain Russell from Missouri American Water stopped by to show us the importance of fixing plumbing leaks by promoting National Fix a Leak Week.

Whether it is a leaky faucet, shower, or toilet, that leak can end up costing you a ton of money.

March 18-24 is National Fix a Leak Week, and Missouri American Water wants to help. Visit amwater.com for more information.