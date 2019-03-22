‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ comes to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Actors Michael Keyloun and Ruth Pferdehirt from "The Play The Goes Wrong" stopped by to promote their run at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

The show opens tonight and will run through April 7.

"The Play That Goes Wrong," written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, is a disastrous farce where everything that could possible go wrong in a play does. With scenery falling, actors getting knocked out, and the whole cast going wildly off script, the show is sure to bring plenty of laughs.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is the first regional theatre to produce the play after its wild success on Broadway and in London.

Tickets range from $19-$92. Get your tickets by visiting repstl.org, calling (314) 968-4925, or visiting the box office at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis located at 130 Edgar Rd. Show times are Tuesdays, selected Wednesdays and selected Sundays at 7 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays and selected Saturdays at 8 p.m. Matinee performances are selected Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.