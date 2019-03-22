Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Moolah Shrine Circus
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24 Venue: The Family Arena, Saint Charles, MO
Saturday: 10am, 2:30pm, 7:30pm Sunday: 1pm & 6pm Tickets: $18.50-$38.50
The Moolah Shrine Circus is coming to town and you are invited to this St Louis / Saint Charles event for the whole family. Be amazed as the circus takes over all your senses.
https://moolah.org/circus/

10th Annual Maplewood Coffee Crawl
Date: Saturday, March 23 Venue: Manchester and Sutton, Maplewood, MO
Wake-up Call: Morning Session - 8 AM to 12: 30 PM
Afternoon Buzz: Afternoon Session - 12:30 PM to 5:00 PM
Tickets are $11 each for each session.
Check-in at The Blue Duck, 2661 Sutton Ave, before beginning your self-guided tour.  Taste coffee and coffee-inspired/flavored treats from Maplewood shops and restaurants.
http://mo-maplewood.civicplus.com/196/Coffee-Crawl

20th annual Stout & Oyster Festival
Date: Saturday, March 23 (also Friday night) Venue:  Schlafly Tap Room, Midtown St. Louis
Time:11:00am-9:00pm  Admission: Free (food and drink for purchase)
Recently named one of CraftBeer.com’s Great Beer and Food Festivals of 2019, the not-to-miss event is the largest festival of its kind in the Midwest. Schlafly flies in almost 80,000 oysters (overnight, to be the freshest possible) from both coasts; hosts 25 seasoned oyster shuckers to shuck oysters live all weekend long; and brews 10 stouts exclusively for the festival.
http://www.schlafly.com/events/stoutoyster/

Wurstfest
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24 Venue: Stone Hill Winery and the Wurst Market (next to Hermann Lumber)
Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm Admission: $10 (children under 12 free)
It’s the 40th anniversary of the Wurst Fest in the Midwest! The weekend will include sausage-making contests, sausage samples and sales, German music and dancing, sauerkraut-making classes, a volksmarch and the ever-popular Wiener Dog Derby on Sunday afternoon.
http://visithermann.com/2019-hermann-wurstfest/

St. Louis Blues Hockey
Date: Saturday, March 23 Venue: Enterprise Center
Time: 7:00pm Tickets start around $42.00
Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-03-01/CT

Saint Louis FC
Date: Saturday, March 23 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO
Time: 1:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00
vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Six Flags St. Louis – Open for the season
Date: March 23-24 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Saturday: 10:30am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:30pm-6:00pm
Single-Day tickets - Adults: $69.00, Kids under 48”: $54 (Deals on the website)
Open on weekends only for now.
https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/plan-your-visit/park-operating-schedule

RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Sunday: 3:00pm  Tickets start at $35.00
In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.
https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/rain

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: The Play That Goes Wrong
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University
Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00
Calamity, disaster, fiasco: whichever word you’d like to choose, the opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor has gone decidedly wrong. Will The Rep survive this train wreck of a play? Come find out!
http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-play-that-goes-wrong

SLSO: Franck’s D Minor
Date: Saturday, March 23 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis
Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$83.00
Gilbert Varga conducts the SLSO in a capricious, energetic and warm performance of Franck’s Symphony in D minor and a certain playful magic with Dukas’ mischievous The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

SLSO: Carnival of the Animals
Date: Sunday, March 24 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis
Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $8.00-$19.00
Saint-Saëns’ enchanting Carnival of the Animals is a beloved all-time favorite for introducing children to classical music. Each of the movements represent a different member of the animal kingdom that will have the whole family giggling.
https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

2019 U.S. Chess Championship
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 23-24 Venue: St. Louis Chess Club
Time: 1:00pm both days Spectator Tickets: $10.00
The 2019 U.S. Championship is an elite national championship event, featuring 12 of the strongest chess players in America. Over the course of eleven rounds, these competitors will battle for $194,000 in prize money, qualification into the World Championship cycle, and the coveted title of 2019 U.S. Champion.
https://www.uschesschamps.com/2019-us-championships/2019-us-championship/overview?mc_cid=f3834bd35e&mc_eid=1861b9f1d2

Spring Equinox Sunrise Observance
Date: Sunday, March 24 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL
Arrive by 6:45 am
Observe the spring equinox sunrise and learn of the discovery, form and function of an ancient post circle called Woodhenge that was used as a solar calendar by the Cahokians. Woodhenge is located 1/2 mile west of Monks Mound and the main entrance to the site.
https://cahokiamounds.org/

 

