Bowling Green, Mo, teen killed Friday night after hitting deer

Posted 11:19 am, March 23, 2019, by

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – One teenager is dead and another seriously injured after a devastating accident in Pike County on Friday night.

Police say that Kaleo Dade, 18, of Bowling Green, was driving on Pike Route E, north of Route MMC when he struck a deer causing his 2006 Ford Focus to veer into the left lane and off the road into an embankment.

Dade was pronounced dead by first responders just after 8 p.m.

The passenger, Kyle Horner, 17, of Curryville, was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, Mo. with serious injuries.

Bowling Green High School posted an announcement on their Facebook page that there will be a balloon release on the football field Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. The school will also be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with counselors available for students who may need support.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.