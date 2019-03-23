Man struck, killed on I-64 in Fairview Heights after brawl on highway

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was fatally struck on Interstate 64 Saturday night.

According to police, a brawl broke out between the victim and another person. The suspect allegedly used their car to hit the victim during the fight.

Police are trying to determine whether the victim was walking, or if he had gotten out of a vehicle. Police are also searching for witnesses, and no charges have been filed yet.

No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story, check back with FOX2NOW for more information.

