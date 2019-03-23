MoDOT starts bridge replacements on I-44 in St. Louis city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT Crews started the second year of a construction project to update several bridges on I-44 in St. Louis City between Kingshighway and Grand. This work replaces interstate bridges at Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street and rehabilitates interstate bridges over Vandeventer, Tower Grove, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. On Saturday, crews closed two lanes on westbound I-44 and shifted the remaining two lanes onto the eastbound interstate. They will also close the Vandeventer ramp to westbound I-44 and the Grand ramp to westbound I-44. When the traffic shift is complete by 6 p.m. Saturday, there will be three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes on the interstate through the end of the year.

The Vandeventer ramp to westbound I-44 will also remain closed for the remainder of the year; the Grand ramp to westbound I-44 is scheduled to reopen in three months. Crews will work on the westbound bridges this year. Details on specific lane closures on the roads under the bridges will be shared as they become available. Crews will put a new driving surface on I-44 in this area in spring 2020, once the bridge construction is complete. People using, I-44 for their commute should consider using I-64 or I-70, taking Metro, using ridesharing or carpooling, or allowing themselves extra time as this construction work restarts.