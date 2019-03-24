× 2019 St. Louis Cardinals Preview

As the Cardinals prepare to start their 2019 season this coming Thursday, March 28, KTVI-Fox 2’s Sports Final show gives you their preview of this year’s team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One focuses on the hitters. Charlie Marlow goes 1 on 1 with Paul Goldschmidt, the big addition to the Cards offense. Goldschmidt just agreed to a five year contract extension to stay a Cardinal through the 2024 season. Goldschmidt's fellow infielders share their excitement on adding the All-Star to their team. We check the Cardinals regular everyday lineup and talk it over with the starting outfield combination of Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the 2019 Cardinals preview looks at the pitching. Manager Mike Shildt and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak talk about their greatest pitching asset, catcher Yadier Molina. We hear from all five pitchers who will make up the Cardinals starting pitching rotation in 2019. Lastly we check the Cardinals bullpen for this coming year.

Enjoy the baseball season everybody and GO CARDINALS!