Flooding equipment and tips for the spring season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Northern Tool + Equipment has increased inventory of important flood prep and response items like water pumps and flood kits to help St. Louis area businesses and residents actively address seasonal flooding from rains and rising river levels.

Mark Campbell of Northern Tool + Equipment joins us to talk about safety tips for proper use of this equipment as well as offering guidance on other important measures like making sure gutters and neighborhood storm drains are clear and functioning properly.

Northern Tool + Equipment has two locations in the St. Louis area:

* 233 Arnold Crossroads Center, Arnold, MO 63010

* 4055 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63376

For more information, visit www.northerntool.com.