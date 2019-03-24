Panel discussion held in Manchester on gun safety, shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO - In the wake of the New Zealand mass shooting, people here in St. Louis are talking about gun violence.

Sunday in Manchester a panel discussed the issue of mass shootings and shootings that occur in St. Louis city and county.

A doctor on the panel says she feels that gun violence is a public health issue citing a CDC report that ranks Missouri 6th in the nation for shootings; whether those were intentional or accidental.

The Manchester Chief of Police was also a part of this discussion and he addressed the importance of responsible gun ownership. Many on the panel agreed it`s not about getting rid of guns altogether, but about more responsible guns laws, and holding legislators accountable.

The police department has gun locks available for residents at the Manchester Police Department.