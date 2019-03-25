× 2 children among 4 victims of head-on crash in Missouri

UNION, Mo. – Authorities say four family members have been killed in a head-on crash in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday in Franklin County when the victim’s southbound car crossed into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer on Missouri 47. The car then spun around and hit another car. Meanwhile, the rig went off the side of the road, showering debris on another vehicle.

The victims were identified by the patrol and through their obituaries as 58-year-old Michael Declue, his mother, 78-year-old Catherine Mesey, and two of her great-grandchildren, 4-year-old Alayah Pratt and 5-year-old Isaac Pratt. Declue and Mesey were from De Soto, while the siblings were from Desloge.