64-year-old man killed in hit and run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 64-year-old man died over the weekend after a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the man in a parking lot in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police said a 32-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4100 block of N. Grand Avenue Saturday around 5 p.m. when he lost control of his BMW and smashed into three vehicles, a light pole, and then finally hit Winston.

Winston’s family said the 64-year-old was attending a garage sale at the parking lot when he was struck and killed.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene but was arrested a short later. As of Monday afternoon, charges were still pending against the driver.

Community leaders and Winston’s family claimed the driver was drag racing and said this tragedy could have been prevented.

Winston was the youngest of seven siblings and his family said he had a heart of gold.