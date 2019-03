× Belleville East Schnucks locations close their doors for good

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – It’s final closing time for one of the region’s most popular spots to shop.

The Schnucks Belleville East store is now closed.

The store in Carlyle Plaza closed its doors for the last time at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The closing comes after Schnucks took over several “Shop N Save” locations last year.

That includes a nearby location in Belleville, that store underwent major renovations and will remain open.