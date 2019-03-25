× Bethalto man charged with illegal fishing at Horseshoe Lake

BETHALTO, Ill. – A 40-year-old Bethalto man was charged Monday after allegedly being caught fishing illegally at Horseshoe Lake in Madison County.

The Illinois Conservation Police issued 21 citations against Tim Brown, including five Class B misdemeanors for unlawfully leaving gill nets set in the water without immediate supervision.

Investigators said Brown had a permit to catch Asian Carp and other fish. However, they said Brown left the nets in the water for over a week and caught fish that he wasn’t supposed to, including 11 flathead catfish that weighed a total of 440 pounds.

Brown could face fines and a suspension of his special use permit to fish at Horseshoe Lake in Madison County.

His one crew member, identified by authorities as James Barlow, was issued one citation for leaving gill nets in the water without immediate supervision. Barlow also faces fines and a suspension of his special use permit.

A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Brown and his crew member caught nearly 8,200 pounds of fish illegally. Those fish were valued at nearly $9,700.