× Binnington Leads Blues to 3-1 Win over Vegas

The Blues completed a four game sweep of their home stand with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Goalie Jordan Binnington continued his dominance in the net stopping 24 of 25 shots to get the win. His record in his rookie season improves to 21-4-1! The Blues fourth line got the scoring started in the first period when Ivan Barbashev scored his 13th goal of the year. After Vegas tied the game in the second period, Ryan O’Reilly scored his first goal in nine games to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. Zach Sanford and that Blues fourth line accounted for the insurance 3-1 goal in the third period to seal the victory.

The win puts the Blues on the brink of the playoffs. If the Arizona Coyotes lose their game tomorrow, St. Louis clinches a playoff berth. The Blues next game isn’t until Friday, March 29 when they play at the New York Rangers.