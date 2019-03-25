× Charges filed in Alton gas station murder

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man for the shooting death of an Alton man inside a local gas station.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the shooting occurred Friday, March 22, just after 7:10 p.m., at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Washington and Brown.

Police found the victim, identified as Austin Pierson, inside the gas station. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned Pierson had gotten into a fight with somebody at the gas station prior to being shot.

Shortly after the shooting, police learned of a hit and run accident in East Alton and then a second crash at Illinois Route 140 and Route 159. Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois state troopers took a suspect into custody at the site of the second crash.

Alton investigators were able to connect the driver involved in the crashes with the gas station shooting.

Prosecutors charged Pedro Cisneros-Vega with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed without bond.