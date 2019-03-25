WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker and Illinois police news conference on ‘Move Over’ Law violations

Charges in October shooting at southeast Missouri rest area

Posted 10:56 am, March 25, 2019, by

MARSTON, Mo. – A Missouri man jailed in Texas is now charged with killing a woman at an Interstate 55 rest area in October.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 27-year-old Eliot Bonner of St. Charles was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The body of 50-year-old Monica Keenlance of Morton, Illinois, was found Oct. 31 at a rest area along I-55 near Marston, Missouri.

Police had little to go on other than a report that a red SUV was seen driving away, and a spent shell casing. Authorities have declined to say what led to charges against Bonner, who was arrested in November in Brady, Texas, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.