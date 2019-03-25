Eating good for a good cause

Posted 10:01 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, March 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Mike Johnson, chef and founder of Hi-Pointe Drive-in, and Mike Kupstas, CEO of Lion's Choice, join us to promote their new charitable collaboration.

On Monday March 25, Hi-Pointe Drive-in customers can help support Operation Food Search by purchasing the "Hi-On's Choice Burger." The burger features two Hi-Pointe patties stuffed with Lion's Choice roast beef and oozing with proven cheese and Hi-Pointe fries.

The burger will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. and will continue until it is sold out at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In at 1033 McCausland Ave. It costs $10, $5 of which will go directly to Operation Food Search to help end hunger in the greater St. Louis area.

