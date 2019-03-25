Federal grand jury subpoenas Stenger’s records as part of St. Louis County government investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The federal government has issued a subpoena to the St. Louis County government for information on County Executive Steve Stenger.

A federal grand jury has requested emails, texts, and other records relating to Stenger’s work as part of a larger investigation into the county administration.

Stenger issued the following response on the subpoena:

"With respect to the issuance of a subpoena to county government, we intend to provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully."

St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy said the council is extremely disappointed but not surprised.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think this is a surprise to the St. Louis County Council. We've had a dark cloud over St. Louis County government for a while now. This just makes the cloud darker,” she said.

Stenger’s office said the government is casting a large net and that it’s not unprecedented for a subpoena to be served to the county government. Staffers do not feel the federal subpoena is targeting Stenger.

However, St. Louis County Councilman Sam Page, who has had his fair share of controversy with Stenger, said the subpoena wants information on contracts awarded, one specifically about a 2017 sale of two publicly-owned Wellston industrial parks to investors who donated $40,000 to Stenger’s campaign.

“This validates the work we have been doing on the county council,” Page said. “We have been asking questions about transparency and accountability for two years. We expect County Executive Steve Stenger to cooperate with the federal grand jury and produce the requested electronic communications and documents.”

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership said they have also received subpoenas seeking records.