Get rid of old tech devices safely

ST. LOUIS – Scott Schaeffer from Blade Technologies advises us on the best way to get rid of old devices without compromising your personal information.

Factory resets do not do enough to protect your sensitive personal data stored on your old devices. In order for your information to be safe, you have to clear out the devices with services like BitRaser or BleachBit. Better yet, you can take your device to a data destruction company to ensure that your information is safe.

