Man accused of speeding before fatally striking pedestrian

Posted 11:38 am, March 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have arrested a man accused of speeding before crashing his BMW into a parking lot, striking a man who later died.

Police say 64-year-old James Winston of St. Louis County was killed Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old driver fled but was later arrested. He has not been charged.

Police say the driver lost control of his 2012 BMW 650i and hit three vehicles and a light pole. Winston was walking in a parking lot when he was struck by the car. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

