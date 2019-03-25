Pet care company plans major expansion in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pet care manufacturing company based in St. Charles County has announced an expansion including a new state-of-the-art facility and the potential to hire dozens of employees.

Wentzville-based Cosmos Corporation will expand its world headquarters with a $25.7 million facility built in O'Fallon, Missouri. The new building will be large enough to house the company's administration, manufacturing, distribution, and charitable operations under one roof.

"To be able to mix, model, assemble, and ship and store the products, we've got to have more space," said Chief Executive Officer Landon Hobson.

Hobson said the new facility will triple the company's space. They will have 40,000 square feet for offices and meeting space and 150,000 square feet of warehouse space that will be able to expand to 300,000 square feet.

Cosmos started as a family business selling beauty products in the 1980s. By 1985, the company shifted focus toward the pet grooming industry and has since added dental, and flea and tick products to its line.

Hobson said the new facility will make it easier to meet the growing demand for natural pet products from its clients in more than 65 countries across the globe.

Heinrich Westenraad has been distributing Cosmos products for Time Pet Distributors throughout Australia and New Zealand for five years. He said Cosmos Corporation brands like TropiClean and Naturel Promise are a hit with his customers because "they trust it."

Cosmos employs more than 100 St. Louisans and Hobson says they plan to hire 60 additional full-time employees in the next 10 years as the company continues to grow. Hobson said that factored into their decision to keep the company in St. Charles County.

"There's just great people that we can pull from the community to work here," said Hobson. "So as we grow, we know we're going to get quality people. We know the workforce is good."

The business supports the family's efforts to serve those in need around the world through faith-based mission work. Its nonprofit organization, Gifts of Love, will also have a home in the new facility. The company says a significant portion of revenue made from the TropiClean line goes to Gifts of Love to support the poor, widowed, orphaned, and needy.

Through Gifts of Love, Cosmos built a children's home in Guatemala, feeds over 800 children a day in Haiti, helps provide service dogs for autistic children in the U.S. and supports a horse ranch in Missouri for children in need.

Cosmos Corporation plans to break ground on the new facility in the next two months and move into the new facility in mid-2020.