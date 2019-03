Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPO, Ill. - At least five vehicles have hit a large pothole resulting in several flat tires northbound at Interstate 255, just north of Route 3.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where a driver said a pothole in the right lane caused serious damage to his car drove to work.

Now his concerns are fixing his vehicle and getting how IDOT plans to get rid of the potholes.