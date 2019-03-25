SLPS program fosters a love for writing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Executive Director Cathy Hartmann of Springboard to Learning joins us to promote their WiseWrite Festival.

The 23 annual festival will be held on April 2 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. The program helps spark a love for writing and lets the children write their own plays. A select number of plays will be performed at the Rep during the festival.

Springboard to Learning was established in the St. Louis Public School District in 1965. Since then, it has brought meaningful and memorable learning experiences to under-resourced children in St. Louis.

For more information visit www.springboardstl.org.