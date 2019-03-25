× St. Louis businessman Kim Tucci dies at 78

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis businessman Kim Tucci has died. He was 78.

Kitty Ratcliffe President of Explore St. Louis confirmed Monday in an email expressing their condolences.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Kim Tucci. It is a loss for the entire St. Louis community, which he loved, and for all of us who knew and loved him. As an Executive Committee Member of our Commission and the President of the St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation, Kim has long been a champion of the hospitality industry and the entire St. Louis region. He will be deeply missed.”

Tucci was the founder of The Pasta House Co. restaurant chain and a college professor at Saint Louis University.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.