Stimulate all your senses at the 2019 Opera Tastings

ST. LOUIS – Darin Since, sous chef of Moulin Events, stopped by to give us a taste of what to expect at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis' Opera tastings event.

The event runs from March 31 to April 9 at various venues across the city. Guests will get to see how the Opera Theatre perfectly pairs food and drink to the different operas it hosts. While guests taste, they will also be dazzled by opera singers milling about the room.

The event is a reasonable $25 a person, and for that you get a ridiculous amount of food and some amazing entertainment. Purchase tickets at www.opera-stl.org or by calling (314) 961-0644.