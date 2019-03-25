Stimulate all your senses at the 2019 Opera Tastings

Posted 10:03 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, March 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Darin Since, sous chef of Moulin Events, stopped by to give us a taste of what to expect at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis' Opera tastings event.

The event runs from March 31 to April 9 at various venues across the city. Guests will get to see how the Opera Theatre perfectly pairs food and drink to the different operas it hosts. While guests taste, they will also be dazzled by opera singers milling about the room.

The event is a reasonable $25 a person, and for that you get a ridiculous amount of food and some amazing entertainment. Purchase tickets at www.opera-stl.org or by calling (314) 961-0644.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.