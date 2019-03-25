STL County Council supports federal investigation into how contracts were awarded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas is pleased federal authorities are now investigating the St. Louis County government.

Councilman Sam Page recently revealed the news that federal authorities were seeking communications from St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger regarding the way contracts had been awarded by county departments and county agencies.

“The county council, along with its ethics committee, have taken more than a fair degree of heat over the last year over its investigation into the pursuit of transparency and accountability in county government,” said Trakas. “This investigation by the US Attorney’s Office, I think, clearly validates those concerns.”

Some questions surfaced when the St. Louis County Board of Elections moved to a property developed by one of the County Executive’s donors. At the time, Stenger told FOX 2 the deal saved taxpayers money.

The council also raised questions about a land deal in Wellston involving the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. Stenger has denied involvement in that deal and several partnership executives have recently resigned. Stenger’s office told FOX 2 they do not believe the County Executive is the target of this investigation they call wide-ranging and say it is not unprecedented for the county to be subpoenaed.

A statement from the County Executive reads, "With respect to the issuance of a subpoena to county government, we intend to provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully.”