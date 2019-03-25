STLMade: Helping to build the narrative of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Founder and Curator of STLMade Lee Broughton and Allison Babka editor of thestl.com join us to talk about the movement.

The initiative—which launched on 314 day (March 14)—was built by the Regional Business Council, St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce, Civic Progress, and other St. Louis business groups to help promote St. Louis as a great place for young professionals.

The slogan of the movement is "start up, stand out, and stay," to show how St. Louis can carry young professionals through their career.

For more information visit thestl.com.