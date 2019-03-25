Tim’s Travels: Missouri raised shrimp at Triple J Farms 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORISTELL, Mo. - When you think of fresh shrimp, you'll probably think of the ocean or gulf. Well, you may start thinking about Missouri. Tim Ezell was live in Foristell at Triple J Farm serving up fresh Missouri - raised shrimp.

Owners Jeff and James Howell raise Pacific White Shrimp which are domestically sourced from a hatchery outside of Naples Florida. They sell shrimp fresh and whole.

For more information visit: www.eatmoshrimp.com

Simple shrimp boil:

Get a pot of water at a rolling boil

Add any seasoning, we prefer Old Bay or Slap Your Mamma

Drop shrimp in and boil for 2-3 minutes or until floating.

Strain and peel and eat.