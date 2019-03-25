Tim’s Travels: Missouri raised shrimp at Triple J Farms 

FORISTELL, Mo. - When you think of fresh shrimp, you'll probably think of the ocean or gulf. Well, you may start thinking about Missouri. Tim Ezell was live in Foristell at Triple J Farm serving up fresh Missouri - raised shrimp.
Owners Jeff and James Howell raise Pacific White Shrimp which are domestically sourced from a hatchery outside of Naples Florida. They sell shrimp fresh and whole.
For more information visit: www.eatmoshrimp.com
Simple shrimp boil:
Get a pot of water at a rolling boil
Add any seasoning, we prefer Old Bay or Slap Your Mamma
Drop shrimp in and boil for 2-3 minutes or until floating.
Strain and peel and eat.
38.683989 -90.958455