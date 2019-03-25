TKO: Remembering Kim Tucci

Kim Tucci was best known as the co-founder of Pasta House.   But he was also known around town for his charity work and his passion for all things St. Louis.   The Kilcoyne Opinion, TKO, looks back at Tucci's life after he loses his battle with cancer.

 

