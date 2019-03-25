× Visitation, funeral set for Edwardsville couple killed in their home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Visitation is Monday for the Edwardsville couple killed in their home last week.

The visitation for Michael and Lois Ladd is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville followed by the funeral Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Ladd was a contractor and Mrs. Ladd was a chiropractor.

Police have charged Zachary Capers with their murders.

They say capers had no connection with the victims and his motive is unknown at this time.