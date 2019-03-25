Win the Best Seats in the House – Miss Saigon

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical MISS SAIGON, from the creators of Les Misérables. It’s coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 23 – May 5 and FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House!

This is the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son. Featuring stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream,” this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Register to win four VIP tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery.

Tickets are on sale now.

Contest rules