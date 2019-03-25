× Woman struck and killed in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – The University City Police Department and St. Louis County Police Accident Reconstruction are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of Delmar Boulevard.

Police say an elderly female was struck while attempting to crossing the road. The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of the family.