Wood River mother, daughter visit downtown St. Louis every week to help the homeless

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A little girl in Wood River, Illinois makes bows to cheer up children who are in the hospital. Winry Hunter says she learned the power of compassion from her mother, Rachel Porter Hunter, who gives personal need items to those who are homeless.

Rachel says she was inspired by the community love shown to her family following the death of a loved one a few years ago. Since then, her goal has been to show compassion to other communities. Her friend and co-worker Teresa Belew nominated Rachel for our Pay It Forward award.

Fox 2’s Dan Gray shows you how the mother and daughter are the recipients of our Pay It Forward award – a $500 gift card from 'first bank. '

Our Pay It Forward award of a $500 gift card is brought to you by First Bank. If you know of a deserving person you’d like to nominate for the award, visit our Pay it Forward page and nominate.