Adam Sandler coming Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Adam Sandler is coming to St. Louis! Fans of actor and comedian will soon have a chance to see him perform.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum’s ‘100% Fresher’ tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 5.

There are four cities on the tour before he hits Missouri.

In October, Sandler released his first comedy special in 20 years on Netflix, titled ‘100% Fresh.’

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.