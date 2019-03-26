Jennings woman nearly killed by stray bullet in Monday night shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. – A stray bullet meant for someone else nearly killed a Jennings woman as she sat in her living room. The victim’s family members say the rapid gunfire shattered the night in their Jennings home and it’s a night they will never forget.

St. Louis County investigators at the Jennings precinct say when you shoot a gun in a neighborhood surrounded by houses you never know where a stray bullet could end up.

“The bullets have no name on them. When we hear gunshots, we duck; that's what she was trying to do—duck—and she got hit,” said Jimmie Williams.

Some Jennings residents say the sound of gunfire is something they hear on a regular basis.

“Very normal. This is every day. When we don’t hear bullets, we think something’s wrong,” Williams said.

St Louis County police were called to the 5200 block of Wilborn Drive in Jennings just before 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and his 38-year-old aunt suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim’s family members say the suspect used an AR-15 style rifle and fired multiple rounds.

Joi, the victim’s sister, says her nephew was walking down the street when the gunman opened fire on him. She heard multiple shots and ran for cover inside her home.

When the bullets started flying, her neighbor’s truck windows were blown out and the windows in her home shattered. Joi then noticed her sister sitting in a pool of blood in the living room of their home. She had been hit by a stray bullet.

St. Louis County police believe the male that was wounded was the intended target.

Police said both victims should survive.

The gunman remains at large. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department.