Large fire at Karpeles Manuscript Library in Compton Heights

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis firetrucks responded to a large fire Tuesday evening at a library and museum across from Compton Hill Reservoir Park in south city.

Heavy flames and smoke poured from the back of Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard.

Approximately 85 firefighters were on scene, with other units on standby.

The library houses priceless historical documents, such as the proclamation of France’s approval of the Louisiana Purchase, the Great Soulard Discovery Map used by explorers Lewis and Clark, and the city of St. Louis’ application for a baseball team.

The Karpeles Library calls itself the world’s largest private holding of important original manuscripts and documents, with more than a dozen branches across the United States. Their archives include an original draft of the Bill of Rights and the original Thanksgiving Proclamation.

