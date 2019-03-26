Man resentenced to life in prison for killing Glendale grandparents

Posted 1:43 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:41PM, March 26, 2019

David Barnett (left); Clifford Barnett and Leona Barnett (right)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man whose initial death sentence for killing his grandparents was overturned has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 43-year-old David Barnett was resentenced by a St. Louis County judge on March 15. Barnett’s attorney has filed a notice of appeal.

Barnett broke into the Glendale home of his adoptive grandparents on Feb. 4, 1996. When 82-year-old Clifford Barnett and his 75-year-old wife, Leona, returned from a church brunch, David Barnett fatally stabbed them and stole their car and cash.

He confessed to the crime and was sentenced to death. A judge in 2015 overturned the sentence, saying Barnett’s trial lawyers should have presented more evidence about the “horrors” he suffered as a child.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

