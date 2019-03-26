Man sentenced to 30 years in fatal car wash stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -A homeless Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man at a car wash.

The Kansas City Star reports that 41-year-old Sonny Scott was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2017 death of 51-year-old Roderick Browning-Torrence. He was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at Hector’s Car Wash.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police shortly after showed Scott stabbing Browning-Torrence in his head and torso for more than seven minutes. He remained in critical condition for two days before dying from his injuries. A witness told police he had seen Scott leaving the crime scene. Police quickly found Scott in an abandoned building.

