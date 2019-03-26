× Man, woman hospitalized after double shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man and woman were injured in a double shooting Monday night.

The shooting occurred 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wilborn Drive in the Jennings neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old male and a 38-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was shot while he was walking down the street. The woman was shot inside her home by a stray bullet that went through a window.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition, while the man is stable.

No arrest have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).