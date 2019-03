× Money Saver – Macy’s comforters less than $38 bucks

ST. LOUIS – Get comfortable in savings on comforters from Macy’s online.

Right now you can get $100 dollar comforters down from $100 dollars for

$37.99 in any size.

Choose from 20 prints at this price.

Each set includes a comforter, bed skirt, two shames and pillowcases, and a flat and fitted sheet.

Get free shipping when you spend $75 dollars or see if in-store pick up is available.

Marked down from $100 dollars for less than $38 bucks.