ST. LOUIS - March 26 is "Diabetes Alert Day" a one day wake up call that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

Gloris Xynos a certified Diabetes instructor at St. Lukes Hospital joined FOX 2 to explain the types of diabetes and showed how easy it is to find out if you're diabetic.

For more information visit: www.diabetes.org