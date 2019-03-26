Officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An armed robbery suspect was shot an killed by a police officer Monday night in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. an apartment in the 300 block of Walsh Street at Tennessee Avenue in south St. Louis after two St. Louis City officer's heard a muffled gunshot from a nearby apartment following a disturbance call investigation.

Police say one suspect ran out of the adjacent apartment building armed with a gun in his hand.

We are told the officer asked the suspect to stop repeatedly, but the suspect did not listen and then turns to the officer. The officer then fired his weapon, striking the man.

Officers canvased the area and two pistols were recovered at the scene.

A short time later, officers found a man shot in the leg on the inside of the apartment.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Poice Chief John Hayden, " while he and a friend were visiting, the friend decided to pull a pistol on his friend and to rob him and wanted his pistol from him. During that struggle over a pistol, the subject actually shoots his acquaintance and runs out.”

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.

