Police investigating after woman steals credit cards from victim at south county sports complex

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman thinks the suspect who stole her wallet at a south county sports complex is the same woman who Crestwood Police said stole a wallet from Studio Anew in Crestwood.

Talena Floyd said it happened at the Bud Dome in south county where she and her family run a youth baseball club. Floyd said she stepped out of her office for just a few minutes when the incident happened.

Floyd said the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage walking into her office and taking her purse into the restroom. It was in the bathroom that the suspect removed all of the items from her wallet and placed it back in the purse and then returned the purse to the office.

Floyd said when she watched the surveillance footage she recognized the woman in the video as the same woman she saw on FOX 2 news in the Crestwood salon theft.

She said thousands of dollars have been spent on her credit cards, her identity has been stolen, and checks from her checkbook have been used.

Staff at the Bud Dome also believe it’s the same woman Crestwood Police are looking for, and posted photos on their Facebook page from both incidents, asking people to call police if they see her.

Crestwood police said they have identified the woman in the Crestwood salon incident and said she is wanted for felony theft. They confirm she is also wanted in other agencies. St. Louis County police said they are investigating the credit card theft incident at the Bud Dome and said they are still working to officially ID a suspect and would like anybody with information to give them a call.