Police looking for woman using counterfeit money to buy gift cards

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman suspected of using counterfeit currency to purchase gift cards at stores across the bi-state area.

A police spokesperson said the suspect used counterfeit $50 bills in one transaction to purchase gift cards at an unspecified south St. Louis County location on March 7.

The suspect is believed to have done this again in other areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-0716.